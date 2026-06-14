CVS’s fresh salvos: Thanks PMK, alleges dynastic politics in AIADMK

"If he wants to enter politics, let him enter politics openly and work among the people. Why should there be such drama," he asked, alleging that the AIADMK, which had traditionally offered opportunities for ordinary cadres to rise to positions of power, was gradually moving towards becoming a family-centric organisation.

The second salvo was on caste lines, during which he claimed that 31 out of the 47 constituencies that the AIADMK won was due to the alms given by the PMK. "If not for the alliance with the PMK, the AIADMK would have stumbled into a victory or lost heavily in northern districts like Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Dharmapuri, and even in (the western) Salem," he said.