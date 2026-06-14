Crack in NDA as GK Vasan quits, moves closer to DMK

The TMC chief said the party, despite being in existence for 12 years, had failed to secure adequate representation in the Assembly and Parliament due to prolonged dependence on alliance politics.



"Continuous coalition politics weakened the party's grassroots structure and independent functioning. We now want to rebuild the organisation and revive cadre-based political activity," he said.



Vasan clarified that the decision was not triggered by differences with the BJP, AIADMK or other alliance partners.



"We are leaving the alliance on friendly terms. TMC has always respected the alliance dharma. We did not walk out after public criticism or confrontation," he said, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and other allies.