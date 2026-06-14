Inaction on encroachments in Madurantakam temple even after 4-yr alert period, alleges Madras HC plea

M Raja, a resident of Sothupakkam village in Cheyyur of Chengalpattu district, has filed a writ petition seeking directions to the revenue and HR&CE authorities to identify and remove alleged encroachments on temple lands and surrounding streets.

The case stems from a series of RTI applications filed by Raja beginning in 2022. In one of the replies, the HR&CE Department stated that the temple had two access routes, one through the Rajagopuram and another through the Nandavanam.

The department also noted that access through the Nandavanam had been obstructed by permanent structures, further stating that details regarding encroachments and encroachers would be available only after measurement of temple lands. It also recorded that shops and residential structures had come up adjoining the compound walls of the temple.

Relying on revenue records that identified several survey fields as temple properties, including lands in Survey Nos 1065 and 1067, the petitioner contended that the properties are under the control of the HR&CE and that authorities have failed to protect them despite being aware of alleged encroachments.