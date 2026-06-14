Inaction on encroachments in Madurantakam temple even after 4-yr alert period, alleges Madras HC plea

CHENNAI: Four years after the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department acknowledged encroachments on lands belonging to the Sri Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Madurantakam and admitted that a key access route to the shrine had been blocked, a resident has moved the Madras High Court alleging that authorities have failed to survey the properties and remove the encroachments.
M Raja, a resident of Sothupakkam village in Cheyyur of Chengalpattu district, has filed a writ petition seeking directions to the revenue and HR&CE authorities to identify and remove alleged encroachments on temple lands and surrounding streets.
The case stems from a series of RTI applications filed by Raja beginning in 2022. In one of the replies, the HR&CE Department stated that the temple had two access routes, one through the Rajagopuram and another through the Nandavanam.
The department also noted that access through the Nandavanam had been obstructed by permanent structures, further stating that details regarding encroachments and encroachers would be available only after measurement of temple lands. It also recorded that shops and residential structures had come up adjoining the compound walls of the temple.
Relying on revenue records that identified several survey fields as temple properties, including lands in Survey Nos 1065 and 1067, the petitioner contended that the properties are under the control of the HR&CE and that authorities have failed to protect them despite being aware of alleged encroachments.
According to the petition, subsequent representations seeking action yielded little progress. Correspondence placed before the court showed that authorities repeatedly referred to the need for field measurement and survey before identifying the extent of encroachment and the persons occupying temple lands.
The petitioner has further alleged that encroachments and commercial activity around the temple precincts have affected access to temple properties, including the Nandavanam, and impeded efforts to restore the traditional character of the temple surroundings.
The petition sought directions to the district collector, revenue divisional officer, tahsildar, HR&CE commissioner and the executive officer of the temple to consider these representations, conduct the necessary survey of temple lands, identify encroachments and take action in accordance with law.