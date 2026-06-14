White paper on TN's power sector soon, says Minister; attacks Senthilbalaji over transformer tender case

Referring to the alleged transformer procurement irregularities, Nirmalkumar told reporters in Madurai that the Madras High Court had raised serious questions over how multiple companies had quoted identical tender values from the same IP address and how tenders worth Rs. 7 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh had allegedly been inflated by 30% to 50%. He said a CBI probe had now been ordered into the matter and asserted that all records, including IP addresses, procurement documents and video evidence, were available.

Responding former Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, Nirmalkumar alleged that former Minister was responsible for the deterioration of the department and questioned his criticism of the present government. He also referred to the cash-for-jobs case against Senthil Balaji and alleged that the former Minister had repeatedly sought legal remedies to delay proceedings.

Announcing a white paper on the power sector, Nirmalkumar said it would compare the performance of the previous five years with that of the preceding decade, covering procurement of equipment, establishment of substations, renewable energy development and losses caused to the government. He said the assessment of infrastructure, stock position, transformer age profile, power demand projections and substation requirements was under way.