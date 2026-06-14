TN women unsafe under TVK workers, alleges Edappadi

Palaniswami said reports suggesting that more than 50 women were affected by the alleged offences were disturbing.

He also referred to reports that another TVK functionary, Vembuli of Alandur in Chennai, is wanted in connection with a sexual assault case and has not yet been arrested.

Questioning the Chief Minister's assurances made during the swearing-in ceremony, Palaniswami said: "When women are not safe from the functionaries of his own party, how can everyone be well?"