TN women unsafe under TVK workers, alleges Edappadi

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged that crimes involving functionaries of the ruling TVK have increased since the party assumed office and demanded impartial investigations into the cases.
In a statement, Palaniswami claimed that incidents involving ruling party members in serious criminal offences had risen in recent months.
Referring to media reports from Salem, he alleged that a TVK functionary, identified as Manikandan, had been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing multiple women, recording videos of them and using the footage to threaten them.
Palaniswami said reports suggesting that more than 50 women were affected by the alleged offences were disturbing.
He also referred to reports that another TVK functionary, Vembuli of Alandur in Chennai, is wanted in connection with a sexual assault case and has not yet been arrested.
Questioning the Chief Minister's assurances made during the swearing-in ceremony, Palaniswami said: "When women are not safe from the functionaries of his own party, how can everyone be well?"
He further questioned why some ruling party cadres appeared to have no fear of the law despite their party leader serving as Chief Minister and holding the police portfolio.
The AIADMK leader urged the government to ensure that the cases are investigated fairly, without political interference or attempts to shield those involved.
He also demanded stringent legal action against the accused and called on the government to ensure justice for the victims.