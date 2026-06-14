Woman electrocuted while charging mobile

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old woman died of electrocution at her home in Chithoor village near Sriperumbudur on Sunday while attempting to charge her mobile phone.
The deceased, Pushpa, a resident of Perumal Koil Street, Chithoor village, Santhavelur panchayat, worked as an employee at a private firm in the area. She is survived by her husband, Vijay, and two sons aged 15 and 13. The incident happened when Pushpa was at home on Sunday, while her husband Vijay was out.
According to officials, Pushpa sustained a severe electric shock while plugging the charger into the socket to charge her phone. She was thrown back and collapsed unconscious on the floor.
Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her house, alerted an ambulance and rushed her to the Sriperumbudur GH, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Personnel from the Sunguvarchatram police station reached the hospital, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation is under way.