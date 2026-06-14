Chennai: Over 15K MT waste, Rs 16L fine collected in 13 days

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has collected and processed 15,710 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste in 13 days. During inspections, a total fine of Rs 16.08 lakh was imposed on the 338 violators between May 27 and June 9.
The Corporation noted that construction and demolition debris is often dumped indiscriminately on roadsides, vacant lands, water bodies, public spaces, and other unauthorised locations.
Such illegal dumping creates public inconvenience, causes environmental pollution, and obstructs both traffic and pedestrian movement. So, residents and contractors are instructed not to dump construction and demolition waste in public places or water bodies. Instead, they should arrange for authorised collection and transportation of the waste to processing facilities, or contact the Corporation’s designated services for proper disposal.
Residents can register complaints or request waste collection through the official C&D Waste Management Portal or call helpline at 1913.