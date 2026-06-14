Ailing 58-day-old Kenyan girl dies mid-air en route to Chennai

CHENNAI: A 58-day-old baby girl from Kenya died mid-flight while being flown to Chennai via Dubai for medical treatment on Saturday morning.
The infant, Elina, daughter of Kenyan couple Mwai Muthoni, was born 58 days ago and had been unwell since birth. Doctors in Kenya diagnosed a health complication and recommended taking the child to Chennai.
The couple travelled from Kenya to Dubai and boarded a flight to Chennai on Saturday morning. As the aircraft approached Chennai, the infant's health deteriorated suddenly, after which a medical team boarded the aircraft immediately on landing.
After examining the girl, the medical team declared her dead. After this, the police were informed. As the infant was a foreign national, immigration formalities were completed before the body was shifted to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating.