Ailing 58-day-old Kenyan girl dies mid-air en route to Chennai

The infant, Elina, daughter of Kenyan couple Mwai Muthoni, was born 58 days ago and had been unwell since birth. Doctors in Kenya diagnosed a health complication and recommended taking the child to Chennai.

The couple travelled from Kenya to Dubai and boarded a flight to Chennai on Saturday morning. As the aircraft approached Chennai, the infant's health deteriorated suddenly, after which a medical team boarded the aircraft immediately on landing.