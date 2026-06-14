Reels-addict govt clueless on tackling power outages, says DMK leader Senthilbalaji

In a statement, Senthilbalaji alleged that residents across the State were being forced onto the streets at night due to outages lasting between six and 12 hours, triggering road blockades and public protests even in Chennai.

"Instead of creating content for Instagram influencers, the government must focus on ending the power crisis and addressing the suffering of people protesting in the middle of the night," he said.

Targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Senthilbalaji said the promise of change made during the election campaign had turned into disappointment within a month of the government assuming office. He also criticised Electricity Minister R Nirmalkumar for offering conspiracy theories instead of solutions.