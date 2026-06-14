Two held for robbing woman in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: Two persons were arrested by police on Sunday for robbing a woman at gunpoint in Namakkal.
According to police, the duo allegedly robbed nine sovereigns of gold jewellery and some cash from the victim, Kalaiselvi, at her farmhouse on the night of June 11 by threatening her with a gun.
Investigators said the accused, who were wearing masks, forced their way into the residence when the woman returned home and took away the valuables.
Following the complaint, police formed four special teams to track down the suspects. Acting on inputs, the teams traced and arrested the accused and also recovered the stolen gold jewellery. A two-wheeler used in the crime, along with a knife and a firearm used to threaten the victim, were also seized.
Police said preliminary investigation revealed that Raja Gugan had previously worked at a brick kiln unit operated by the victim’s son-in-law. Further investigations are on.