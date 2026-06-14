No poaching, only Vijay's charisma at work: TN Minister Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Sunday asserted that TVK does not lure people from rival parties, claiming that leaders are voluntarily joining the party, having faith in the leadership of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, Sengottaiyan said, "It was the DMK that organised a grand event at Anna Arivalayam to celebrate the induction of a single individual from another party, projecting it as a major political achievement. TVK has no need to poach leaders."
He alleged that the DMK president MK Stalin tried to form government through the back door even after TVK receiving people's mandate.
Referring to Chief Minister Vijay's recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Sengottaiyan said the discussions had focused on securing the State's interests.
"Tamil Nadu generates nearly 5,000 MW of solar power. The DMK leadership should explain why it failed to secure subsidies and benefits from the Union Government despite this achievement," he said.
On the economic front, the minister accused the previous administration of failing to prevent investments from leaving the State and said the present government was working to strengthen Tamil Nadu's investment climate.
"Efforts are underway to attract fresh investments and create a more favourable environment for industries," he said.
Responding to criticism from BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, Sengottaiyan said, “The BJP's vote share has declined substantially. Before criticising the government, its leaders should concentrate on strengthening their party."
The minister also took aim at Stalin, claiming that the DMK leader had lost public support and should focus on rebuilding his party. "Rather than making repeated political attacks, Stalin should concentrate on strengthening his organisation," he said.
In a pointed reference to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Sengottaiyan claimed that the opposition leader would have faced a similar electoral setback had a TVK candidate contested against him in his constituency.