No poaching, only Vijay's charisma at work: TN Minister Sengottaiyan

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, Sengottaiyan said, "It was the DMK that organised a grand event at Anna Arivalayam to celebrate the induction of a single individual from another party, projecting it as a major political achievement. TVK has no need to poach leaders."

He alleged that the DMK president MK Stalin tried to form government through the back door even after TVK receiving people's mandate.

Referring to Chief Minister Vijay's recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Sengottaiyan said the discussions had focused on securing the State's interests.

"Tamil Nadu generates nearly 5,000 MW of solar power. The DMK leadership should explain why it failed to secure subsidies and benefits from the Union Government despite this achievement," he said.

On the economic front, the minister accused the previous administration of failing to prevent investments from leaving the State and said the present government was working to strengthen Tamil Nadu's investment climate.

"Efforts are underway to attract fresh investments and create a more favourable environment for industries," he said.