Aon buys Catamaran stake for control of insurance arm

Mumbai :

Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions, has increased its stake in Aon India Insurance Brokers from 49 pc to 100 pc, acquiring the remaining share from Catamaran Ventures.





Aon acquired a 49 pc stake from Catamaran Ventures in the Indian composite broking firm, Anviti Insurance Brokers, in 2020. Anviti was founded by Catamaran in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as Aon India Insurance Brokers Private in June 2021.





Jonathan Pipe, CEO, Aon India Insurance Brokers, said, “We have strong local capabilities and have nurtured trusted advisory relationships in India. We are committed to addressing unmet client needs and look forward to continuing to bring the best of Aon to a dynamic market.”