''Our idol is back'': Neymar debuts in this World Cup as a sub for Brazil against Scotland

“A very important moment for all of us,” Vinícius Júnior, who scored two goals for Brazil, said in Portuguese. “Our idol is back, a guy who always fought hard and did everything to be here, returning after a spell out with injury. I hope he can keep evolving and keep improving, helping us throughout the competition. That's what matters most.”

Neymar acknowledged the reaction from the Brazil fans.

“It was a mix of emotions when I came on, because it had been a long time away from the national team,” he said. “Thank God everything went well and I was able to return.”

Neymar was one of the final players to get off Brazil's bus Wednesday, flashing a thumbs-up, giving a wave and slapping hands with a few well-wishers as he made his way inside Hard Rock Stadium and toward the locker room.