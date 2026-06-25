Powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off northern Japan, no tsunami warning

The quake had a magnitude of 7.2 and occurred off the eastern coast of Iwate, upgraded from an initial reading of 6.9, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The quake had a depth of about 50 kilometers (30 miles), it said. JMA The US Geological Survey also reported a magnitude of 6.9.

The rattling occurred in an area where strong earthquakes have repeatedly been reported in recent months, including one that triggered a weeklong mega-quake caution advisory in December.