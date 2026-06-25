Chennai

Chennai: Gold, silver prices plunge on June 25, 2026; check today's rates

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop.
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop(Photo: PTI)
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CHENNAI: Gold prices decreased on Thursday (June 25) in the city compared to the previous day.

The yellow metal becoming cheaper by Rs 1680 per sovereign compared to Wednesday (June 24).

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,05,120 per sovereign and Rs 13,140 per gram, down by Rs 1680 per sovereign and Rs 210 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices have decreased and are being sold at Rs 230 per gram (Rs 2,30,000 per kg) on June 25, down by Rs 10 per gram from the previous day.

On June 24, silver was sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,560 per sovereign (Rs 9,070 per gram) on June 25, 2025, to Rs 1,05,120 per sovereign (Rs 13,140 per gram) on June 25, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,560 or about 44.87%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350

June 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560

June 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600

June 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600

June 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,570

Silver price over the last five days:

June 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

June 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

June 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

June 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

June 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

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