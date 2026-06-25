Chennai: Gold, silver prices plunge on June 25, 2026; check today's rates

The yellow metal becoming cheaper by Rs 1680 per sovereign compared to Wednesday (June 24).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,05,120 per sovereign and Rs 13,140 per gram, down by Rs 1680 per sovereign and Rs 210 per gram.
Silver prices have decreased and are being sold at Rs 230 per gram (Rs 2,30,000 per kg) on June 25, down by Rs 10 per gram from the previous day.
On June 24, silver was sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,560 per sovereign (Rs 9,070 per gram) on June 25, 2025, to Rs 1,05,120 per sovereign (Rs 13,140 per gram) on June 25, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,560 or about 44.87%.
June 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350
June 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560
June 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600
June 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600
June 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,570
June 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
June 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
June 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
June 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
June 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255