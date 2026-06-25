Amazon’s quick commerce expands to 300-plus cities

NEW DELHI: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is in India, the ecommerce giant announced on Wednesday, outlining a 300-plus city expansion plan for its quick commerce business Amazon Now, alongside a pledge to build “India’s largest” delivery-in-minutes network.
Jassy visited an Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centre in Mumbai early Wednesday, marking the first leg of his visit to the country, where the e-commerce giant has recently announced a $35 billion investment commitment by 2030 coming on top of $40 billion already invested - to support business expansion, AI-driven digitisation, exports and job creation.
“Andy Jassy visited an Amazon now micro-fulfilment centre that powers the company’s ultra-fast delivery promise, with plans afoot to extend the service to more than 300 Indian cities,” the company said.
Jassy is in India to meet leaders, employees and entrepreneurs. He is also expected to travel to Delhi this week.
“Great to be in India and visit an Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centre in one of the busiest areas of Mumbai,” Jassy said in a post on X.
“It’s our fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in India, and we’re expanding to 300+ cities as part of our plan to build the country’s largest delivery-in-minutes network. And what we’ve learned building it here is now helping us scale it across the US and around the world.”
Things needed quickly, like groceries, shampoo, baby products, get picked and delivered just minutes after being ordered, Jassy said, adding that “customers are loving it...”
“Prime members triple their shopping frequency once they start using it, and we’ve seen orders double every quarter since launch,” the high-profile CEO said.