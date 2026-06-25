Amazon’s quick commerce expands to 300-plus cities

Jassy visited an Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centre in Mumbai early Wednesday, marking the first leg of his visit to the country, where the e-commerce giant has recently announced a $35 billion investment commitment by 2030 coming on top of $40 billion already invested - to support business expansion, AI-driven digitisation, exports and job creation.

“Andy Jassy visited an Amazon now micro-fulfilment centre that powers the company’s ultra-fast delivery promise, with plans afoot to extend the service to more than 300 Indian cities,” the company said.