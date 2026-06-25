Rupee rises 31 paise to 94.24 against US dollar in early

A weaker greenback and positive sentiments in the domestic equity market further supported the local unit while heavy FII outflows prevented a sharper rise, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.30 against the US dollar and strengthened further to 94.24, up 31 paise from its previous close.

The rupee appreciated 21 paise to settle at 94.55 against the US dollar on Wednesday.