Noel Tata retires as Trent chairman

“As you might be aware, this will be my last Annual General Meeting as Chairman,” Noel Tata (69) told shareholders on Tuesday while addressing the AGM of the company, which operates fast fashion retail stores, such as Westside and Zudio.

Noel Tata, who is also chairman of Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, will turn 70 in November this year.

The Companies Act 2013 mandates that any Managing Director or Whole-Time Director cannot be appointed or continue employment if they are 70 years of age or older.