Noel Tata retires as Trent chairman

NEW DELHI: Noel Tata has said Trent’s 74th AGM will be his last as chairman, concluding a historic tenure where he built the Tata retail firm from a single storefront in Bengaluru into a leading Indian fashion and lifestyle giant.
“As you might be aware, this will be my last Annual General Meeting as Chairman,” Noel Tata (69) told shareholders on Tuesday while addressing the AGM of the company, which operates fast fashion retail stores, such as Westside and Zudio.
Noel Tata, who is also chairman of Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, will turn 70 in November this year.
The Companies Act 2013 mandates that any Managing Director or Whole-Time Director cannot be appointed or continue employment if they are 70 years of age or older.
However, as an exception, they can be appointed only with shareholder approval through a special resolution, or with central government approval if only an ordinary resolution is passed.
Thanking shareholders, employees and partners for their support over the years, Tata said the company has evolved into a strong and resilient retail platform with a clear focus on creating long-term value.
“I would like to sincerely thank all our shareholders, colleagues and partners for their confidence, trust and support.
Noel joined the Trent board as director on August 19, 2010, an entity started by his late mother, Simone Tata, after divesting the Lakme business to Hindustan Unilever over the years,” he said.
Under his chairmanship, Trent expanded into 79 new cities and added 289 stores, taking its overall portfolio to 1,286 stores across 321 cities, serving more than 120 million customers in FY26.
On a consolidated basis, its total revenue stood at Rs 20,074 crore and profit before tax (before exceptional items) was Rs 2,259 crore.
Besides Trent, Noel Tata is also the chairman of the Board of several other Tata group entities, such as Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Tata International Ltd, Trent Hypermarket and Tata International West Asia DMCC, Dubai, UAE.