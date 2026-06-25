Heavy rain forecast in more than 10 districts of Tamil Nadu from June 28

According to the India Meteorological Department here, heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai districts from Sunday.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea as squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph is expected to prevail over South West Bay of Bengal during the same period.