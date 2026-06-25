Stock markets rally in early trade tracking drop in oil prices, positive trends in Asian equities

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 440.23 points to 77,435.76 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 137.80 points to 24,147.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and Hindustan Unilever were among the major winners.

Power Grid, Titan, Infosys and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.70 per cent lower at USD 72.49 per barrel.