Haiti finally scores again at a World Cup after 52 years, giving the team a moral victory

The Haitians, playing on soccer's biggest stage for the first time since 1974, twice took the lead against 2022 semifinalist Morocco on Wednesday but still lost 4-2.

It was those two goals that made this latest setback so much easier to take, even to celebrate.

“We're doing all this noise because my country scored two goals,” said longtime fan Emmanuel Joseph, who kept the crowd cheering throughout the night with his red horn. “Haiti has already come to this World Cup after 52 years. For that, we are happy.”