Casagrand Commercial forays into Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Casagrand Commercial, the commercial real estate arm of Casagrand Group, on Wednesday announced its entry into Coimbatore’s growing office market with the launch of Casagrand Crown.
Casagrand Crown offers approximately 1 lakh sq. ft. of premium office space, designed to cater to the needs of IT and ITES companies, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), startups, co-working operators, and corporate occupiers.
The entire development has been pre-leased to IndiQube, reaffirming the growing demand for institutional-grade office infrastructure in Coimbatore.
Since its inception in 2023, Casagrand Commercial has developed a portfolio spanning over 4 million sqft across office and retail assets.