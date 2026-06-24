What are the top headlines of today, June 24, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (June 24, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) 3 dead, 18 rescued after under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata, several remain trapped
Three people died and 18 others were rescued after a three-storey under-construction warehouse in the Taratala area of west Kolkata collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, trapping several people underneath the rubble, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.
2) Ammonia gas leak toll rises to 10 in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur; 68 still hospitalised
The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing and export facility near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district has risen to 10, according to a Health and Family Welfare Department bulletin released on Wednesday, even as 68 affected workers remain under treatment across four hospitals.
3) TN govt announces 'healthy food streets' in 6 districts, free typhoid vaccines for food handlers
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced the launch of a 'Healthy and Hygienic Food Street' pilot project across six districts, alongside free typhoid vaccinations for food handlers in the state.
4) Pune trekker murder: CCTV clue, a hoodie in 33°C lead police to killers
CCTV footage showing a hooded man, later identified as Chetan Chaudhary, trailing Ketan Agarwal and his fiancée Siya Goyal at Lohagad Fort near Pune alerted cops probing the businessman’s death, police said on Wednesday.
5) Smoke inhalation, not flames, killed all 15 in Lucknow fire: Post-mortem reveals
The 15 people killed in the fire that tore through a building in Lucknow's Aliganj didn't have major burn injuries and suffocated to death after inhaling large quantities of smoke, according to the post-mortem report.
6) Heavy rain triggers landslides, flash floods; 3 missing in Arunachal
Incessant rain triggered flash floods in Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning, inundating low-lying areas and damaging 18 residential units, while landslides on a national highway disrupted vehicular movement and left several people stranded, an official said.
7) 'Very, very close' to historic trade deal with India: senior US official
The United States and India are "very, very close" to concluding a historic bilateral trade deal that will open the 1.4 billion-strong Indian market to American goods on reciprocal and mutually beneficial terms, a senior US official has said.
8) "We don't see eye to eye": Netanyahu rejects Trump's claim that Israel does as he says
9) India slams Pakistan for 'unwarranted' remarks on J&K at UNSC meeting
India slammed Pakistan for making “unwarranted” remarks on Jammu and Kashmir at an informal UN Security Council meeting organised by Beijing and Islamabad, asserting that the union territory is a matter "strictly internal" to the country.
10) Singapore govt to help abandoned 400 workers from India, Bangladesh
Around 400 migrant workers, mostly from India and Bangladesh, not paid wages by their employers for three to four months, will receive SGD 200 in cash and vouchers from the Singapore government, it was announced Wednesday.
11) Kerala HC invalidates oaths taken in names other than 'God' or solemn affirmation
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ruled that elected local body representatives must take their oath strictly in the manner prescribed by law, declaring invalid the oaths of several BJP councillors in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation who invoked names other than "God" or chose expressions beyond a solemn affirmation.
12) BJP striving for 2/3rd majority in LS as 'real target' is to end reservation: Congress
The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is striving for a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha as its "real and ultimate target" is to be able to amend the Constitution for ending reservation.