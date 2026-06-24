Heavy rain triggers landslides, flash floods; 3 missing in Arunachal Pradesh

"At least 18 residential units got damaged, and three persons were reportedly missing," he said.

The administration directed the additional deputy commissioner, the deputy superintendent of police and the circle officer to rush to the affected site for assessment and coordination of rescue operations.

"A team of SDRF has been deployed, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been alerted and is moving towards the area to assist in relief and rescue efforts," Sulu said.

All available reserve personnel and vehicles have been mobilised within the Yazali jurisdiction, and ex-servicemen have also been called in to support emergency operations, he said.