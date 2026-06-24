Kerala HC invalidates oaths taken in names other than 'God' or solemn affirmation

In a judgment delivered by Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, the court held that the Kerala Municipality Act and the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act require elected members to take oath either "in the name of God” or by making a solemn affirmation.

Expanding the wording to include the names of specific deities, "Mother India", political martyrs, organisations or individuals is not permitted under the statutes.

The case arose after 20 councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation took oath in the names of various Hindu deities, "Bharathamba" (Mother India), "Bharatha Matha", Gurudeva and martyrs of their political movement.