Tiruvallur ammonia leak toll rises to 10; 68 workers continue treatment

The incident occurred on June 21 at the processing unit located at Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai near Periyapalayam, exposing dozens of workers to ammonia gas during routine industrial operations. Most of the affected workers complained of breathing difficulties, eye irritation, coughing and respiratory distress.

The latest bulletin shows a steady increase in fatalities since the incident. While two deaths were reported on the night of June 21, the toll rose to eight by June 22. One more death was recorded on June 23 and another on Wednesday morning, taking the overall toll to 10.