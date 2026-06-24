Tiruvallur ammonia leak toll rises to 10; 68 workers continue treatment

CHENNAI: The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing and export facility near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district has risen to 10, according to a Health and Family Welfare Department bulletin released on Wednesday, even as 68 affected workers remain under treatment across four hospitals.
The incident occurred on June 21 at the processing unit located at Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai near Periyapalayam, exposing dozens of workers to ammonia gas during routine industrial operations. Most of the affected workers complained of breathing difficulties, eye irritation, coughing and respiratory distress.
The latest bulletin shows a steady increase in fatalities since the incident. While two deaths were reported on the night of June 21, the toll rose to eight by June 22. One more death was recorded on June 23 and another on Wednesday morning, taking the overall toll to 10.
A total of 83 persons were affected by the leak. Of them, 68 are currently undergoing treatment and five have been discharged. Health officials said 17 patients are on ventilator support, 21 are receiving oxygen therapy and 30 others are in stable condition under medical observation.
The affected workers include migrants from Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Kerala and West Bengal, besides workers from Tamil Nadu. Odisha accounts for the largest number of patients, with 33 workers undergoing treatment. Assam has 16 affected workers, while nine are from Jharkhand.
According to official records, all 10 victims are women. Eight of them are from Odisha and two from Assam.
The workers are being treated at Vels Hospital, Venkateswara Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. The bodies of five victims have already been airlifted to Odisha, while arrangements are under way to transport the remaining mortal remains after completion of legal formalities.
The Health Department said emergency medical teams, ambulances, district officials, police, fire and rescue personnel and public health authorities were mobilised immediately after the leak. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and ordered continuous medical surveillance of the affected workers, environmental monitoring of the facility and a review of industrial safety protocols.
The situation remains under surveillance, officials said.