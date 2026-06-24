'Very, very close' to historic trade deal with India: senior US official

Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal and USTR Greer on Tuesday held high-level trade talks in New Delhi aimed at salvaging and recalibrating the proposed bilateral trade agreement after changes in US tariff policy upended a framework negotiated earlier this year.

Both sides sought to conclude an interim trade pact before July 24, when Washington's temporary 10 per cent tariff on imports from trading partners is due to expire.

Greer's two-day visit comes days after Prime Minister Modi and President Trump held their first meeting in more than a year on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on June 17, injecting fresh momentum into the trade negotiations that both sides see as critical to strengthening economic ties.

Tuesday's meeting follows chief negotiator-level discussions held in New Delhi earlier this month (June 2-4).

Securing preferential tariff treatment in the pact has become a central objective for New Delhi after changes in US tariff policy eroded an advantage India had expected to enjoy over regional competitors such as Vietnam and other ASEAN economies.