India slams Pakistan for 'unwarranted' remarks on J&K at UNSC meeting

“I would only like to stress, for brevity of time, that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a matter strictly internal to India. It has always been, is, and will remain so,” he said.

Harish's remarks came after Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue during his intervention at the meeting, which was organised by the Permanent Missions of Pakistan and China to the United Nations.

Pakistan is currently serving an elected two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for 2025 and 2026.