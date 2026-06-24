Smoke inhalation, not flames, killed all 15 in Lucknow fire: Post-mortem reveals

There was no clear evidence of extensive burn injuries or deep wounds that could directly explain the deaths, doctors associated with the post-mortem told PTI.

However, the doctors observed swelling around the faces and eyes of several victims and detected soot and smoke particles inside their nasal passages -- an indication that they had inhaled large quantities of smoke before their deaths.

"The post-mortem examination has revealed that all 15 victims died due to suffocation caused by smoke inhalation. No major burn injuries or grievous external wounds were found that could be attributed as the direct cause of death," a senior doctor involved in the examinations told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Based on the findings, doctors concluded that all 15 victims died due to asphyxiation caused by smoke inhalation.