3 dead, 18 rescued after under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata, several remain trapped

Adhikari, who visited the disaster site where rescue operations were underway, added that about 18 more people remained trapped under the rubble where coordinated rescue efforts were being made by state and central agencies, including the army’s eastern command.

The collapsed warehouse is a lease-hold property under the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in the city, an official said.

"So far, 21 people have been rescued; three of whom have perished. The others have been admitted to SSKM Hospital where all efforts are being made to provide them with adequate medical attention," the CM said.