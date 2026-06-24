Singapore govt to help abandoned 400 workers from India, Bangladesh

Speaking to the media at Tuas View Dormitory, where most of the workers are currently housed, Ng said the labour movement has also discussed with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on recovering the workers' salaries.

“The practice of abandoning the workers and not paying salaries is not something that NTUC will stand without acting upon,” Channel News Asia quoted Ng as saying.

Earlier on Monday, more than 100 migrant workers employed by KPA Engineering and its related firm SK Industries turned up at MOM's services centre seeking help, having gone unpaid for months.

Workers said they had been unable to contact their bosses over the pending wages, according to the Channel report.