Tiruvallur gas leak deaths: December inspection had flagged fault in ammonia pipes. Six months on, zero action, 9 deaths

According to officials from DISH, the company was issued notices and a response was sought. Even a reinspection was conducted. The department eventually moved ahead with prosecution after finding unresolved violations. “Prosecution proceedings were initiated and a charge sheet was filed on March 27 in Thiruvallur court. The case has yet to be listed,” they said.

Officials said inspectors first issue a show-cause notice, then give the respondent time to revert and finally assess compliance before moving to prosecution.

When asked why immediate closure action was not taken, the officials maintained, “We have to give them an opportunity under the principles of natural justice.”

However, under Section 87A of the Factories Act, 1948, DISH officials have the power to prohibit employment where conditions in a factory are deemed to pose a serious hazard.