33°C and a hoodie! CCTV clue that led cops to Pune trekker's killers

While examining the footage minutely, police noticed a man who was a few metres behind Ketan and Siya.

"The man was wearing shorts and a hoodie. The front part of the hoodie was pulled so low that his face could not be seen. Additionally, the man was wearing a headset over the hoodie. In another footage clip, we noticed Siya suddenly looking back and, at the same time, the man in the hoodie suddenly sitting down," the official said.

He said they later checked the temperature of that particular time on June 18 and found out that it was 33 degrees Celsius and wondered why anyone would wear a hoodie in such heat.