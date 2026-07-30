What are the top headlines of today, July 30, 2026 ?

1. CWMA upholds CWRC's recommendation to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water to TN: Ramalinga Reddy

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) order to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, Karnataka Water Resource Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Thursday.

2. Delhi Police won't take adverse action against CJP protesters on one condition: Govt order

Delhi Police will not take any legal adverse action against individuals who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest in the national capital, but those with criminal background will have to face action, according to a Delhi government order.

3. Pellet guns can't be banned as long as existing advisory permits their use: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that pellet guns cannot be banned as long as the existing advisory permits their use for crowd control in exceptional circumstances by security agencies, while making it clear that allegations of specific misuse can be examined on a case-by-case basis.

4. Madras HC dismisses anticipatory bail petition of DMK leader Senthil Balaji in TASMAC case

Holding that custodial interrogation was essential, the Madras High Court on Thursday (July 30) refused anticipatory bail to former Minister Senthilbalaji in the alleged TASMAC irregularities case.

5. SC to hear plea for pre-arrest bail plea of ex-minister Senthil Balaji in fresh corruption case

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a plea of former minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji seeking anticipatory bail in a corruption case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

6. Hope dwindles for rescue in southwestern Japan quake as death toll climbs to 25

Rural communities in southwestern Japan were struggling to get their lives back to normal Thursday, two days after a powerful earthquake set off an explosion at a mall, toppled a factory chimney and flattened homes, killing at least 23 people.

7. SC permits Muslims to offer Friday prayers on dargah land near Bhojshala complex at Dhar

The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted Muslims to offer Friday prayers at the premises of a dargah adjacent to the disputed Bhojshala complex at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

8. 'Army uniform may be next': Opposition slams new saffron hockey jersey

Slamming the government over the change in the Indian hockey team's jersey colour to saffron, opposition leaders on Thursday expressed concern that the Indian Army's uniform could be next, as they accused the BJP and RSS of trying to impose saffron everywhere.

9. Parl passes bill making insult to Vande Mataram punishable offence; LS sees brief debate amid din

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that makes any insult to the national song Vande Mataram a punishable offence with Lok Sabha clearing the legislation amid din.

10. Pakistan 'doing its utmost' to bring US and Iran back to negotiating table: Foreign Office

Pakistan on Thursday said it was "doing its utmost" to bring the US and Iran back to the negotiating table under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last month, amid escalating tensions in the region.

11. Congo says death toll in fastest-growing Ebola outbreak has passed 1,500

The fastest-growing Ebola outbreak has killed more than 1,500 people in eastern Congo, official data released on Thursday showed, marking a 50 per cent increase in around a week that shows the emergency continuing to outpace response efforts.

12. Lokesh lays foundation for Rs 5,750-cr Tata, Suzlon renewable energy projects in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Tata Power and Suzlon's renewable energy projects with a combined investment of Rs 5,750 crore at Pattikonda in Kurnool district.

13. Ajinkya Rahane retires from all forms of cricket with immediate effect, bids tearful goodbye

Senior batter Ajinkya Rahane, who famously led an injury-ravaged Indian team to an improbable Test series win over Australia during a 2020-2021 tour, announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, saying that the time is right for him to move on.