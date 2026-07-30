SC permits Muslims to offer Friday prayers on dargah land near Bhojshala complex at Dhar

The top court directed the state government to ensure that Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site between 1 and 3 pm on Fridays.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, however, said that the instant direction does not preclude the state government and the Muslim side from exploring another site for Friday prayers with mutual consent.

On July 14, the bench had directed that a separate open space be provided adjacent to the disputed site in Dhar for namaz on Fridays between 1 and 3 pm till the case is decided.