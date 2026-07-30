Congo says death toll in fastest-growing Ebola outbreak has passed 1,500

As of Tuesday, 3,442 cases had been recorded, with 1,521 deaths, according to the latest government update.

The outbreak, which was declared on May 15, has been linked to the Bundibugyo virus, for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment.

There are currently 797 patients in isolation or hospitalised, while a further 615 patients have recovered, the data showed. Contact tracing continues to lag, with only around 78 per cent of known contacts monitored nationwide, well below the 95 per cent target health officials say is needed to interrupt transmission.

The outbreak is mostly concentrated in eastern Congo's remote Ituri province, which accounts for nearly 90 per cent of cases, but there have been other confirmed cases in five provinces, including one of the country's largest cities, Kisangani.