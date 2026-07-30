Time to move on: Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from international cricket

The 38-year-old played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India in a career which began in 2013. He did not turn up for the country after the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies but maintained even until this year's IPL that he would not give up on the dream of a comeback.

"The reality of life is that everything has a beginning, and everything has an end. When that time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I always relied on timing in my batting, and I've always understood its important," Rahane said in a video message on his Instagram account.

"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my requirement from international cricket, and all formats," he added in the clip that was captioned 'Cap number 278, signing off'.

The right-handed batter scored 5,077 runs in Tests at 38.46 with 12 centuries and 26 fifties, while in 90 ODIs, he made 2,962 runs at 35.26 including three tons and 24 fifties. In 20 T20Is, Rahane made 375 runs.

Rahane's biggest moment came in 2021 when he stood in for regular skipper Virat Kohli as a heavily depleted India defeated Australia in their own backyard 2-1 for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, upsetting all calculations and predictions.

Kohli returned home for paternity break following a heavy loss in the opening day-night Test in Adelaide in which India were embarrassingly bowled out for 36 in the second innings.

Rahane then took over India captaincy for the remainder of the series which they clinched despite missing some key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja due to injuries.

The gutsy triumph included India's famous win at The Gabba in Brisbane in the fourth and final Test by three wickets, but the turnaround began in the second Test when a gritty Rahane stood tall against a full-strength Australian pace attack to score 112 (223 balls, 12 fours) in India's first innings.

India won the Test by eight wickets in Melbourne to level the series 1-1 before winning in Brisbane.

"From those early days, travelling from Dombivali as a young boy, just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap," he said in his farewell message.

Rahane, who has had commentary stints in various leagues around the world, said he would remain associated with the game.