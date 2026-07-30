SC to hear plea for pre-arrest bail plea of ex-minister Senthil Balaji in fresh corruption case

Earlier in the day, the Madras High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of Balaji in the fresh FIR lodged by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in the TASMAC scam case.

Soon after the denial of pre-arrest bail by the high court, the top court bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant was urged by senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Mukul Rohatgi and Amit Anand Tiwari on behalf of the DMK leader that his plea be listed for urgent hearing as he faces imminent coercive action.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said that it will be listed on Friday.

Balaji represents Coimbatore South in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.