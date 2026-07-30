Lokesh lays foundation for Rs 5,750 crore Tata, Suzlon renewable energy projects in Kurnool

KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Tata Power and Suzlon's renewable energy projects with a combined investment of Rs 5,750 crore at Pattikonda in Kurnool district.
The 800 MW solar and wind power projects are expected to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's renewable energy capacity and further the state's ambition of emerging as a clean energy hub.
"Two industry titans. One shared vision that will transform Rayalaseema. A landmark Rs 5,750 crore investment. An 800 MW renewable energy project. Another giant leap towards making Andhra Pradesh India's clean energy capital," Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.
The minister said the projects represent a major investment in the state's clean energy sector and would contribute to meeting the growing power requirements of industries while accelerating the transition towards renewable energy.