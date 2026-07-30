Lokesh lays foundation for Rs 5,750 crore Tata, Suzlon renewable energy projects in Kurnool

"Two industry titans. One shared vision that will transform Rayalaseema. A landmark Rs 5,750 crore investment. An 800 MW renewable energy project. Another giant leap towards making Andhra Pradesh India's clean energy capital," Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.

The minister said the projects represent a major investment in the state's clean energy sector and would contribute to meeting the growing power requirements of industries while accelerating the transition towards renewable energy.