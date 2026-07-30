'Army uniform may be next': Opposition slams new saffron hockey jersey

NEW DELHI: Slamming the government over the change in the Indian hockey team's jersey colour to saffron, opposition leaders on Thursday expressed concern that the Indian Army's uniform could be next, as they accused the BJP and RSS of trying to impose saffron everywhere.
The remarks by opposition leaders in the Parliament Complex came in response to the Indian men's and women's hockey teams adopting saffron jerseys instead of their traditional blue kits.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that while the government might change uniforms and even history through the RSS-influenced education policy, it is essential to understand the views of the youth on these matters.
"The fight for the freedom of this country was based on truth and non-violence, and the RSS was nowhere in the picture," she said.
Gandhi emphasised that the nation recognises the truth, and those who do not are beginning to see the true intentions of the BJP-RSS.
Congress MP Amar Singh alleged that the BJP wanted to saffronise everything and warned that after changing the hockey jersey, they may do the same with the Army's uniform.
"Today they have done this with hockey; tomorrow they may do the same with the Army. How can anyone trust them? They want saffron everywhere," he said.
Calling the move "very unfortunate," Singh asserted that no political party should alter such symbols upon coming to power. "Everything has its own history and significance. But they simply do not stop. What can we do?" he added.
Congress leader Tariq Anwar also attacked the government, saying the controversy reflected the BJP's "narrow-minded ideology".
"Whether it is in the field of education or other sectors, there is an attempt to impose a particular ideology everywhere. This controversy is a symbol of that narrow-minded thinking," he said.
TMC leader Kirti Azad said, "As for the orange colour versus green, that doesn't really matter. Performance should matter on the field. Even in cricket, we used to play in white clothes. It does not come from colours; it comes from performance."
"Remember, you can go to a temple, a mosque, a gurdwara, or a church, offer a hundred rupees, and pray, 'God, help me score a century tomorrow.' That doesn't happen. You achieve it through your own effort. So, it is not about the colour of the clothes; it is about your ability in the sport," he said.
At the same time, Azad questioned the need to replace the traditional blue jersey.
"If blue has traditionally been the colour associated with our sports, then it should remain so. Why impose a religious colour on it?" he said.