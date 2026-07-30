'Army uniform may be next': Opposition slams new saffron hockey jersey

The remarks by opposition leaders in the Parliament Complex came in response to the Indian men's and women's hockey teams adopting saffron jerseys instead of their traditional blue kits.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that while the government might change uniforms and even history through the RSS-influenced education policy, it is essential to understand the views of the youth on these matters.

"The fight for the freedom of this country was based on truth and non-violence, and the RSS was nowhere in the picture," she said.

Gandhi emphasised that the nation recognises the truth, and those who do not are beginning to see the true intentions of the BJP-RSS.

Congress MP Amar Singh alleged that the BJP wanted to saffronise everything and warned that after changing the hockey jersey, they may do the same with the Army's uniform.