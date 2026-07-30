Madras High Court denies anticipatory bail to Senthilbalaji in TASMAC case

CHENNAI: Holding that custodial interrogation was essential, the Madras High Court on Thursday (July 30) refused anticipatory bail to former Minister Senthilbalaji in the alleged TASMAC irregularities case.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan dismissed Senthilbalaji’s anticipatory bail plea, holding that his custodial interrogation was necessary.
The Justice observed that A1 (Senthilbalaji) and his close associates had allegedly abused their official positions, entered into a criminal conspiracy, obtained undue advantage through manipulation, and caused huge loss to the public exchequer.
On July 28, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered an FIR against seven accused, namely Senthilbalaji, his close associate Rathesh Raj Shanmugavel, his former personal assistant Bhaskar, former TASMAC Managing Director and IAS officer S Visakan, former TASMAC officials R Rama Durai Murugan and R Paneer Selvam, and S Karthik. The FIR alleges large-scale irregularities in the functioning of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) between 2021 and 2025, when Balaji was serving as the Minister for Electricity and Prohibition & Excise.
The FIR was registered under Sections 120-B, 167, 409, 109 and 420 of the IPC, Sections 61(2), 201 and 316(5) of the BNS, and Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) and 7(c) read with 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Apprehending arrest in the case, Balaji approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.
Senior Advocate NR Elango, appearing for Balaji, argued that there was no specific material implicating him in the case. He submitted that the ED’s search of the TASMAC office was already under challenge and that the Supreme Court had granted an interim stay.
Elango further contended that TASMAC is an independent body and that the Minister has no role in its tenders or functioning. He argued that the allegations concern bottle companies conspiring among themselves to collect money and, therefore, the very registration of the FIR against Balaji was not proper.
State Public Prosecutor John Sathyan argued that the Supreme Court’s interim stay was confined to TASMAC and did not bar the investigation against Balaji and the other accused.
He submitted that the alleged loss of Rs 17 crore was only the “tip of the iceberg” and that the total loss to the State exchequer could potentially exceed Rs 100 crore. Citing ample material on record, he contended that detailed custodial interrogation was necessary.