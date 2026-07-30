Madras High Court denies anticipatory bail to Senthilbalaji in TASMAC case

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan dismissed Senthilbalaji’s anticipatory bail plea, holding that his custodial interrogation was necessary.

The Justice observed that A1 (Senthilbalaji) and his close associates had allegedly abused their official positions, entered into a criminal conspiracy, obtained undue advantage through manipulation, and caused huge loss to the public exchequer.

On July 28, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered an FIR against seven accused, namely Senthilbalaji, his close associate Rathesh Raj Shanmugavel, his former personal assistant Bhaskar, former TASMAC Managing Director and IAS officer S Visakan, former TASMAC officials R Rama Durai Murugan and R Paneer Selvam, and S Karthik. The FIR alleges large-scale irregularities in the functioning of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) between 2021 and 2025, when Balaji was serving as the Minister for Electricity and Prohibition & Excise.