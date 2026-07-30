Pellet guns can't be banned as long as existing advisory permits their use: SC

Singh and Mansoori reportedly suffered pellet injuries during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on July 20.

Grover said as regards the petitioners, metallic pellets were used, and they were recovered from their bodies.

“I am not saying pellet guns should not be in the armoury of the RAF or not. Here it is different. They have used metallic pellets,” she said.

The bench said it was not averse to examining the use of pellets in a particular incident and the petitioners must show if it was permissible under a "graded approach".

The senior lawyer said she was confining her reliefs to metallic pellets.

"There is no standing order of the Delhi Police which permits the use of pellets. That is why my difficulty arises, and I have to rely on BPRD. If there is such a standing order, the Union may place it on record. I am sure the Union and the Delhi Police do not wish to fire pellets on innocent youngsters,” she said.

“I could not find any such standing order of the Delhi Police at all," Grover said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government will do whatever is necessary to assist the bench.

Grover said the top court on July 28 directed the preservation of CCTV, drone and body camera footage and wireless logs, and did not specifically refer to the ammunition logs of the RAF.