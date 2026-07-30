Pak 'doing its utmost' to bring US and Iran back to negotiating table: Foreign Office

"We support dialogue and diplomacy as they are the only viable path forward," Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said at his weekly press briefing here.

Andrabi said Pakistan was "doing its utmost" to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran and resolve outstanding issues in the spirit of the Islamabad MoU and the Pakistan-Qatar joint statement of June 22.

He said Pakistan remained concerned over the precarious security situation in the Middle East despite a relative lull in hostilities over the past few days.

He said the pause had raised hopes that the positive development would lead to a durable and fully respected ceasefire and ultimately pave the way for the resumption of dialogue.

“We welcome all efforts aimed at sustaining cessation of hostilities and resumption of dialogue between the US and Iran,” the spokesperson said, adding that negotiations were continuing to normalise the situation, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, and to achieve de-escalation.