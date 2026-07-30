Delhi Police won't take adverse action against CJP protesters on one condition: Govt order

In its order, the home department said that with regard to arrests or detentions, if already made, the process for reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be undertaken expeditiously.

Delhi Police has registered 13 FIRs in connection with violence during 'Chalo Sansad' march by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on July 20. The police have also identified more than 2,800 people with criminal background who participated in the protest march.

"Government of NCT of Delhi does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account," the home department said in its order.