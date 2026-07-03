What are the top headlines of today, July 3, 2026 ?

1) Former DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan arrested for alleged defamatory remarks against CM Vijay

Former DMK Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested by the police here on Friday following the Madras High Court rejecting his anticipatory bail plea relating to his defamatory speech against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

2) Karur stampede: DMK moves SC to restrain TVK leaders from making public statements

The DMK moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking a direction to restrain TVK leaders including Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay from making public statements or levelling "false accusations" in connection with the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed.

3) Honeymoon murder case: SC refuses to stay Meghalaya HC order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay a Meghalaya High Court order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband during their honeymoon in the northeastern state in 2025.

4) Kaushambi LPG tanker fire: Death toll climbs to five

The death toll in the LPG tanker fire at the Kokhraj toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district rose to five after two toll workers succumbed to burn injuries, officials said on Friday.

5) ADB approves USD 230-mn loan to modernise water supply and sanitation in Chennai

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 230-million loan to modernise and expand Chennai's water supply and sanitation infrastructure, benefiting 4.5 million residents in the Greater Chennai area.

6) Opposition leaders write to CJI, say electoral democracy faces gravest threat from Modi-Shah regime

The Congress on Friday said democracy faces the "gravest of threats" from the current dispensation, days after opposition parties urged the Supreme Court to take steps to restore the integrity and accountability of the electoral process.

7) TNPL 2026 auction: Ashwanth Valthapa sold for Rs 14.45 lakh to Chepauk Super Gillies

The auction for the tenth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2026) began at 2.30 pm on July 3. The tenth edition of the tournament will be held in two phases between August 4 to August 28 in Natham and Chennai.

8) Former AIADMK minister S Vaigai Selvan quits party, criticises EPS in resignation letter

Former AIADMK minister S Vaigai Selvan on Friday resigned from the party, sharply criticising its General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, in his resignation letter.

9) 5 POCSO cases launched over sexual assault of differently-abled girl in Kasaragod

An investigation has been launched after a differently-abled minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by five persons in the past year in this district, police said on Friday.

10) 900 medical coding staff terminated abruptly at Kerala offices of US healthcare firm; govt steps in

Around 900 medical coding professionals at the Indian operations of a US-based healthcare analytics firm were abruptly terminated when they reported for duty on Friday morning, sparking widespread outrage and prompting immediate intervention by the Kerala government.

11) Gukesh rises to joint second spot in Grand Chess Tour Croatia

World champion D Gukesh made good use of his white pieces to beat Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri in the final game of the day to rise to joint second spot after the second day of the Zagreb leg of the Grand Chess Tour here.

12) HC directs DGP to provide police protection to AIADMK MLA C Ve Shanmugam

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to provide adequate police protection to AIADMK MLA and former MP C Ve Shanmugam, holding that he had made out a prima facie case in view of the continuous threats to his life and the pending trial in the murder case of his brother.

13) 40 killed after bus falls into ravine in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 40 people, including women and children, were killed when a bus they were travelling in fell into a ravine in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, officials said.