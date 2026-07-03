Sexual assault on differently-abled girl in Kasaragod: Probe launched against 5 persons

KASARAGOD: An investigation has been launched after a differently-abled minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by five persons in the past year in this district, police said on Friday.
Officials at the Bekal police station said that separate cases have been registered against five people in connection with the incidents.
It was following the information given by the parents of the 17-year-old that a preliminary investigation was launched recently.
According to police, the victim was sexually assaulted by five different persons on different occasions in the past year.
The girl revealed it to her parents only last month, police said.
Following the information about the incident given by the police, Kasaragod Child Welfare Committee launched an inquiry and spoke to the victim, who disclosed the incidents to them, police said.
Based on the Child Welfare Committee report and the complaint of the parent, separate cases were registered against five persons at the Bekal police station here under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, officials said.
Police said that attempts are being made to trace the accused persons.