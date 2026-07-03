Former DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan arrested for alleged defamatory remarks against CM Vijay

He was arrested while he was on a visit to Authoor about 23 km from here by the police who escorted him to the waiting police jeep.

Radhakrishnan's supporters gathered and raised slogans condemning the police for the action.

DMK president M K Stalin questioned the urgent need to arrest Radhakrishnan who was conducting an inspection in his constituency whereas the ruling TVK has not taken any steps to act on a complaint filed by a woman victim over an alleged gang rape involving a MLA, he claimed.

"Why the urgency. Is this the change this government which is unable to prevent the murders, robberies and sexual crimes against women, and engrossed in admitting members from other parties, want to ensure," the former chief minister asked on 'X'.