Honeymoon murder case: SC refuses to stay Meghalaya HC order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu expressed reservation over the high court order but refused to stay it, noting that Raghuvanshi has been released from jail and is in Shillong pursuant to bail conditions imposed by the trial court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, said the allegations against Raghuvanshi were serious in nature and she cannot be released on technical grounds.

Mehta sought stay of the high court order but the bench refused to grant the relief.