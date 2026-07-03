Opposition leaders write to CJI, say electoral democracy faces gravest threat from Modi-Shah regime

"It is the role of our judiciary to guard our democracy from the excesses of the executive - especially one which is hell-bent on destroying the Constitutional framework that gives us our democracy.

"In our democracy, the Supreme Court is entrusted with the onerous responsibility of ensuring injustice doesn't prevail. Therefore, it has a vital role to play in protecting the free and fair nature of elections, and also to make sure that they seen to be free and fair. Without this, injustice against 1.4 billion voters persists every single day," he said in his post.

"We are releasing this letter, in the interest of transparency, and in the hope that the Hon'ble Supreme Court will take the firm steps urgently required to restore the integrity and accountability of and faith in the election process of crores of our people," Venugopal said.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien also said on X, "Significant. This is the first time since five meetings of the INDIA bloc have been held, that parties opposed to the BJP, have jointly signed a letter/document".

In their letter, various leaders of political parties said it is addressed to the Supreme Court through the CJI and is not intended to influence the decision of any cause pending before any court.

"We all, representing like-minded political parties, firmly opposed to the BJP, believe that the electoral process is being manipulated and outcomes in multiple instances do not reflect the will of the people. There are several reasons for this.

"First, how the Election Commission (ECI) is constituted is and has always been decided by the government in power," the letter said, citing various other instances on the functioning of the EC.

The opposition leaders have also alleged, "There was complete lack of transparency and administrative confusion in the implementation of this process exacerbated by the timeframe within which it was required to be done."

"The whole process of the SIR, according to us, was meant to favour the BJP," they alleged.