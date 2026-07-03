Kaushambi LPG tanker fire: Death toll climbs to five

Hiramani Singh (29), a resident of Raebareli, and Krishan Pal Maurya (23), a resident of Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh, died at the SRN Hospital in Prayagraj on Thursday, Kokhraj toll plaza manager Anoop Kumar Pandey said.

The accident occurred on June 26 when an LPG tanker hit a wall at the Kokhraj toll plaza, triggering a massive gas leak followed by a devastating fire that reduced the toll plaza to ashes.

CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced, capturing dramatic moments as the gas-laden tanker approached the toll plaza. Before it could cross, gas began leaking from the vehicle and thick white fumes rapidly spread across the area. Even as vehicles continued to pass through the toll barriers in both directions, flames suddenly erupted, engulfing the tanker and nearby toll booths within moments.